Rahul Narvekar is second youngest Speaker in Assembly

Mumbai: Voting for the post of Assembly Speaker was held on July 3. Rahul Narvekar, MLA of Colaba constituency from BJP and Rajan Salvi, MLA of Shiv Sena from Mahavikas Aghadi had filed nominations in this election. BJP-Shinde alliance candidate Rahul Narvekar won as the Speaker of the Assembly. He defeated Mahavikas Aghadi's Rajan Salvi by 57 votes. Narvekar got 164 votes, while Salvi got 107 votes.

Two members of the Samajwadi Party and one member of the MIM remained neutral on Sunday during the presidential election. 12 MLAs were absent. Adv. Narvekar is the second youngest Speaker of the Legislative Assembly to date. Shivraj Patil Chakurkar became the president when he was 42 years and seven months old. Narvekar is 45 years and five months old. Narvekar is an MLA from the Colaba constituency in Mumbai.

However, as soon as the opposition objected, Jirwal ordered a census of who was on the side of the proposal, who was against, and who was neutral. As soon as he announced that Narvekar had been elected, he took Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, former Minister Jayant Patil, Congress legislature party leader Balasaheb Thorat and Shiv Sena's Ajay Chaudhary Narvekar to the seat. Rahul Narvekar is the youngest president, said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP leaders. But Rahul Narvekar is the second young president.