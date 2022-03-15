Rahul Vaidya to release his first song of 2022 on April 29

April is going to be special for singer Rahul Vaidya's fans as he is coming up with his first song of the year in the particular month.

On Monday night, Rahul took to Instagram Story and gave an update about his new song. He mentioned that the track, which was earlier titled 'Darling Disco', will be out on April 29.

"My first song of 2022 will be out in April. Thank you so much for all the excitement RKV'ians. First, it was Darling Disco but not it will be called something else," he wrote.

For the unversed, Rahul is best known for participating in the singing reality show 'Indian Idol' in the year 2004. He got newfound popularity after his participation in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 14' in 2020.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor