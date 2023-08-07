Raigad: 18-year-old youth drowns while swimming

In a tragic incident that unfolded during a tour in Radgad, an 18-year-old youth, identified as Smit Rajendra Ghadge, lost his life in a heart-wrenching drowning accident.

The distressing event occurred at Kalij in Mahad taluka. Smit was in the company of 7-8 friends, and they were leisurely strolling near the Ghavar Kund waterfall in Shivaji Valan. Tragically, while attempting to swim in a pond adjacent to the waterfall, Smit met a devastating fate as he drowned, evidently due to a lack of familiarity with the water's depths.

Promptly alerted about the incident, numerous individuals from the vicinity swiftly rushed to the scene. The body was eventually recovered by a member of the Adventure Soul rescue team, a Mahad-based organization.