Raigad: 18-year-old youth drowns while swimming
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 7, 2023 08:27 PM 2023-08-07T20:27:19+5:30 2023-08-07T20:27:27+5:30
In a tragic incident that unfolded during a tour in Radgad, an 18-year-old youth, identified as Smit Rajendra Ghadge, lost his life in a heart-wrenching drowning accident.
The distressing event occurred at Kalij in Mahad taluka. Smit was in the company of 7-8 friends, and they were leisurely strolling near the Ghavar Kund waterfall in Shivaji Valan. Tragically, while attempting to swim in a pond adjacent to the waterfall, Smit met a devastating fate as he drowned, evidently due to a lack of familiarity with the water's depths.
Promptly alerted about the incident, numerous individuals from the vicinity swiftly rushed to the scene. The body was eventually recovered by a member of the Adventure Soul rescue team, a Mahad-based organization.