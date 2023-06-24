Raigad: ACB held two district officials for accepting Rs 2,000 bribe

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) in Maharashtra's Raigad has arrested two district officials for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000, an official said.

The upper treasury officer and an account's clerk in the district were arrested on Thursday based on a complaint lodged by a government employee, the official said.

The complainant claimed that he had submitted his medical bill to the treasury office at Alibag, and the accused officials had demanded Rs 2,000 to sanction the same, he said.

The ACB laid a trap and caught the duo red-handed while accepting the bribe amount, the official said, adding that an offence has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.