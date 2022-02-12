Raigad: Chemist shot by two unidentified assailant

The incident took place around midnight when two unidentified persons came on a motorcycle and opened fire on a medicine dealer in Mangaon. The victim, identified as Shubham Jaiswal (24), was shot in the abdomen. The injured have been shifted to Mumbai for further treatment. A case has been registered at Mangaon police station and further investigation is underway. The reason for the attack is unclear.

Shubham Jaiswal has a drug store in Mangaon. Friday On February 11, Shubham closed the shop as usual and left for home at midnight. This time, two unidentified persons on a Pulsar motorcycle stopped him to ask for an address. At the same time, a motorcyclist sitting in the back pointed the pistol and shot Shubham in the stomach. Shubham was seriously injured. The attack took place on Kacheri Road in Mangaon. The city of Mangaon has been shaken by this move.