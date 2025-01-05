Raigad: Massive Fire Erupts at SPR Chemical Company; Four Fire Engines Deployed , Dousing Operations Underway

A massive fire broke out at the SPR Chemical Company located in Raigad district, Maharashtra, causing significant concern in ...

A massive fire broke out at the SPR Chemical Company located in Raigad district, Maharashtra, causing significant concern in the area. The incident prompted the swift deployment of four fire engines to the site to contain the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains unclear, and efforts to extinguish it are currently underway. Local authorities are monitoring the situation closely, ensuring safety measures are in place to prevent further escalation. More details are awaited as the firefighting operation continues.

