Raigad: Police detained 4 youth for using derogatory language against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Four youth, all of whom were enrolled in a coaching programme in Alibaug, a city in Maharashtra's Raigad district, were detained by police on Tuesday for allegedly using derogatory language about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

One of the four accused, an 18-year-old, was arrested while others were detained. The 18-year-old was produced in a court here which remanded him in police custody till Wednesday.

A complaint was lodged by a student of the coaching class who alleged that he was beaten up by the four after he objected to them using derogatory language against the Maratha king, the official said.

He said a huge crowd had gathered in Shivaji Chowk area of the coastal city but the police dispersed them. Meanwhile, members of the Muslim community also condemned the language used by the four youths.

An FIR was registered against the four under sections 295 (Deliberate and malicious acts, that are intended to outrage religious feelings), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, Police said in a release.