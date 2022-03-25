Rain alert for Konkan and Central Maharashtra

While the temperature is rising all over the state including Mumbai, the cloudy weather has also affected some places. In some places, unseasonal rains have lashed. The weather will remain similar for the next 48 hours. Thunderstorms with lightning will occur at rare places in South Konkan, Goa. Rains are also expected in Central Maharashtra and Vidarbha, but Marathwada will remain dry. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Konkan, Goa and Central Maharashtra received sparse rainfall in the last 24 hours. The climate was dry in Marathwada and Vidarbha. In Konkan, Goa and Vidarbha, the maximum temperature rose significantly in some places. The maximum temperature has risen slightly in many places in Marathwada. The maximum temperature in the rest of the state was close to average.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature in Mumbai was recorded at 35.3 degrees, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.4 degrees. The weather in Mumbai has been cloudy for the last three days. On Wednesday, however, the maximum temperature in Mumbai was recorded at 38 degrees after the cloudy weather subsided. The minimum temperature was recorded at 35 degrees Celsius on Thursday due to cloudy weather in some places.