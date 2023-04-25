Rain with thunderstorms likely to hit Maharashtra tomorrow

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast for rain in Mumbai and several parts of Konkan Maharashtra for Wednesday, officials said Monday, adding that there was a possibility for Mumbai to receive rain on Tuesday as well.

“We have issued a warning forecast for rains in Mumbai on April 26, since there is a possibility of rains coupled with thunderstorms hitting the city. Mostly this rain will happen towards the evening and owing to the incursion of westerlies that will be blowing towards the mainland from the sea,” said Sushma Nair, an IMD scientist.The IMD has issued an orange alert for Nashik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Satara, Aurangabad, Jalana, Parbhani, Hingoli, Amravati and Buldhana for Wednesday, owing to a possibility for heavy rains. For Tuesday, a yellow alert has been issued in these districts owing to the possibility of light to moderate rainfall.