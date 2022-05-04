Raj Thackeray: 90 to 92 per cent mosques in Maha did not play today

MNS chief Raj Thackeray said that 90 to 92 per cent mosques in the state did not play Azan on Wednesday morning. I and MNS leaders have been receiving phone calls from all over the state since this morning. We are also getting some from the police. According to MNS chief, most of the mosques in the state did not hear the call to prayer this morning, said Raj Thackeray. He was speaking at a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday.

At this time Raj Thackeray said that I was going to hold a press conference at 6 pm this evening. But there are some things that need to be addressed right now. Therefore, I changed the time of this press conference, said Raj Thackeray. Police are sending notices to MNS office bearers and activists across the state and arrests are being made. Why is this story only about us? Raj Thackeray asked why those who follow the law are arrested and those who do not are released.

He said,"We want peace in the state. What actions you're ( police) taking on those 135 mosques that violated SC guidelines today. You (police) are only taking action against our workers."

"My point is that all illegal loudspeakers should be removed from mosques, until they are removed we will continue our agitations", he added.

It's not only about mosques, there are several temples where illegal loudspeakers are running. I have already made it clear that it's (illegal loudspeakers) not a religious issue but a social issue, said MNS chief Raj Thackeray.

