Raj Thackeray becomes grandfather, as son Amit Thackeray and wife welcomes baby boy

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 5, 2022 03:02 PM2022-04-05T15:02:45+5:302022-04-05T15:03:09+5:30

MNS supremo Raj Thackeray has reasons to rejoice as son Amit and wife have welcomed their first child a baby boy. The blessed couple got married in the year 2019.Amit Thackeray, a cartoonist and Mitali Borude went public with their relationship with a private engagement ceremony that took place at Raj Thackeray's Mumbai home on 11 December, 2017.  Mitali Borude is the daughter of a renowned pediatrician Dr Sanjay Borude. 
 

