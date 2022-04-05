Raj Thackeray becomes grandfather, as son Amit Thackeray and wife welcomes baby boy

MNS supremo Raj Thackeray has reasons to rejoice as son Amit and wife have welcomed their first child a baby boy. The blessed couple got married in the year 2019.Amit Thackeray, a cartoonist and Mitali Borude went public with their relationship with a private engagement ceremony that took place at Raj Thackeray's Mumbai home on 11 December, 2017. Mitali Borude is the daughter of a renowned pediatrician Dr Sanjay Borude.

