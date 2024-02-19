Raj Thackeray Criticizes Election Commission, Appeals to Teachers to Not Attend to Election Duties

The Election Commission is likely to announce the Lok Sabha election schedule in the coming days. In view of this, instructions have been issued to teachers to resume work to prepare for the elections. Some parents today met MNS chief Raj Thackeray at his Shivtirth residence, saying it would adversely affect the education of students as teachers were engaged in election work. After the meeting, Raj Thackkeray held a press conference and slammed the election commission's functioning and appealed to the teachers not to go for election work.

"There is no system for who is going to teach those children after they are engaged in election work. What does the Election Commission do for five years? Why doesn't the Election Commission create an independent mechanism? Why are teachers pressured every time? It has also warned of action against teachers who do not show up for election duty. Didn't the Commission know that elections were coming to this country? So shouldn't your system be ready? What is the kids' fault in all this? Are teachers there to do election work or to teach children?", Thackeray remarked.

"People from our party will immediately meet the Election Commission to discuss the issue. My request to the teachers is that you should not join election work, you should pay attention to the children. I'll see who takes action. The Election Commission should appoint new people and train them," he said.

What did Raj Thackeray say on Maratha reservation?

In a press conference held today, Raj Thackeray targeted the government over the Maratha reservation issue. Asked about the special session called by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde tomorrow, Thackeray said, "Nothing will happen in it. This is not a state issue. It is up to the Central Government and the Supreme Court. There are technical difficulties in making reservations. The issue will not move forward until they are removed. It's all just hanging in. Nothing will come of it. I went in front of Manoj Jarange Patil and told him that this would not happen that day," Thackeray said.