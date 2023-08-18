Raj Thackeray expresses anguish over condition of roads in Maharashtra

Raj Thackeray, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief expressed his distress at the state of Maharashtra's roadways, saying that improvement won't come about unless and until voters' resentment at the situation is reflected in their choice of candidates during elections.

MNS has been highlighting the issue of potholes and bad condition of roads in the state. Potholes are not a new thing. They have been there for the last several years, and the common man continues to walk through them, Thackeray told reporters. To me, what is more surprising is that citizens continue to elect those public representatives who raise the issue of roads every time and seek votes.

People elect them on the basis of caste, religion or other things. If this continues, these issues will never be solved, he said. Until and unless people's anger gets reflected in votes during elections, the issue of potholes will not be resolved, he added. According to Thackeray, the MNS has been conducting agitations against the poor condition of roads be it the Mumbai-Goa highway or roads in Nashik.

