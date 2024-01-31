Raj Thackeray Hails Maharashtra Bhushan 2023 Awardee Ashok Saraf

Veteran Marathi actor Ashok Saraf has been bestowed with the prestigious Maharashtra Bhushan Award, the state's highest civilian honor, and the news has sparked waves of appreciation across the industry and beyond. The announcement was met with a celebratory outpouring, with notable figures like MNS chief Raj Thackeray taking to social media to express their admiration. In a tweet, Thackeray lauded Saraf's exceptional talent, stating, "I wholeheartedly congratulate Ashok Saraf on being awarded the Maharashtra Bhushan Award...Ashok Sir is one of the very few versatile artists who have ruled all three mediums of cinema, theatre and television at the same time."

Thackeray further highlighted Saraf's unique position within the Marathi film industry, acknowledging the scarcity of actors who achieve national recognition, "There is no shortage of artists in Marathi, but it does not seem that any actor is recognized across the country...But Ashok Sir has also proved to be an exception in this regard. "Thackeray concluded his message by commending the state government for acknowledging Saraf's contributions at the right time, stating, "I think that state's highest civilian award like Maharashtra Bhushan should be given to artists when they are still active...I also congratulate the state government for honoring Ashok Sir at the right time."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde echoed the sentiment, praising Saraf's remarkable versatility in his acting career. "Ashok Saraf has not only excelled in comedy, but has also shown his skills in serious roles and even negative characters," Shinde remarked. "He has ruled over the hearts of the audience with his acting."This accolade serves as a well-deserved recognition of Saraf's extensive and accomplished career, spanning over 200 films, numerous awards, and a thriving presence in Marathi theatre. His dedication to his craft and ability to captivate audiences across various genres have solidified his position as a beloved icon in the Marathi film industry and beyond.



