Raj Thackeray likely to meet Yogi Adityanath in UP

MNS president Raj Thackeray is likely to meet UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take down the loudspeakers on most mosques in Uttar Pradesh. Raj Thackeray will be on a tour of Ayodhya on June 5. Before that, Raj Thackeray is likely to meet Yogi Adityanath.

The political atmosphere of the state is very hot on issues like loudspeakers on the mosque, Hanuman Chalisa, Hindutva. Raj Thackeray emphasized these issues at the Gudipadva rally and in the Uttar Sabha and also gave an ultimatum to the Thackeray government to remove the loudspeakers from the mosque. But the result of Raj Thackeray's rally was seen in Uttar Pradesh. The government took strict action against the loudspeakers at the place of worship, especially the unauthorized loudspeakers at the mosque. Overall, Raj Thackeray's announcement and ultimatum had an effect in Uttar Pradesh. That is why Raj Thackeray is happy with the Yogi government. Raj Thackeray had also praised the Yogi government at the Gudi Padwa meet. Now that the loudspeakers have been removed from the mosque, Raj Thackeray is very happy with the Yogi government. Raj Thackeray is likely to meet Yogi during his visit to Ayodhya.

Raj Thackeray openly praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath this morning. Raj Thackeray congratulated Yogi Adityanath for removing loudspeakers at religious places in Uttar Pradesh. Apart from this, Raj Thackeray has targeted the Mahavikas Aghadi government from this tweet.

"We don't have any yogis in Maharashtra. They are just power seekers. Pray for the Maharashtra government to get common sense," said Raj Thackeray. While congratulating Yogi Adityanath, Raj Thackeray criticized the Mahavikas Aghadi government.