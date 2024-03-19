Raj Thackeray Meets Amit Shah in Delhi Over Lok Sabha Seat-Sharing in Maharashtra (See Pics)

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi today (March 19) over Lok Sabha elections 2024 seat-sharing in Maharashtra.

According to sources, MNS has demanded two seats from the BJP, one in South Mumbai and the other outside Mumbai. The meeting went on for nearly half-an-hour.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/EQK5pF2rTD — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2024

Before meeting Union Home Minister, Raj Thackeray and BJP leader and National General Secretary Vinod Tawde held a meeting at the private hotel in the National Captial earlier on Tuesday. After the meeting, they both reached the residence of HM Amit Shah.

MNS may get the South Mumbai seat to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. This is Thackeray's second visit to Delhi in the last four days. Thackeray had parted ways with the Shiv Sena, when it was undivided and led by his cousin Uddhav Thackeray.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was asked about Raj Thackeray's visit to Delhi. "Raj Thackeray and we share the same ideology. We are all on the same page. So, it will definitely be the right decision," Shinde said.

Earlier on Monday, Raj Thackeray arrived in Delhi on a chartered flight along with his son Amit Thackeray and other colleagues at 9.30 pm. They landed at Hotel Taj Mansingh, a few minutes' walk from Amit Shah's residence.

BJP leader Pravin Darekar on MNS chief Raj Thackeray's meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "With leaders joining us, the stature of the (NDA) alliance will only rise...Seat-sharing will happen properly and BJP will do well in the state."