Raj Thackeray meets CM Eknath Shinde at his official residence

The President of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Raj Thackeray met Chief Minister of the state Eknath Shinde. The meeting was held at the Chief Minister's official residence Varsha. It has come to light that this special meeting has been organized to discuss health issues. Sate Health and Family Welfare Minister Tanaji Sawant and Women and Child Development Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha were also present in the meeting.

Raj Thackeray today at around 3.30pm, Vasrha reached the bungalow to meet CM. As Raj Thackeray suddenly arrived at Varsha bungalow to meet the CM, the discussion in the political circle have come to a head. The two met for about one and a half hours. Although health issues are the main reason for the visit, political discussions are likely to take place. Regarding the Andheri East byelection, Raj Thackeray and Eknath Shinde there is a possibility of discussion between them. In this byelection MNS, it will be important to see if BJP and Shinde will support the alliance.

Although Eknath Shinde group has not given a candidate for the Andheri East byelection, efforts are being made by the Shinde group to elect a BJP candidate. In this MNS too is CM Eknath Shinde trying to get support? Along with Eknath Shinde, Raj Thackeray, BJP leader Mangalprabhat Lodha is also present at this meeting. Therefore it is natural there will be political discussions between them. In the last two months Raj Thackeray has met CM three times.