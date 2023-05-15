Raj Thackeray on BJP's Karnataka defeat: Calls It result of "arrogance"

Raj Thackeray, the chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), has strongly criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party's loss in the Karnataka Assembly Elections, which were announced on May 13. He characterized it as a result of "arrogance."

Addressing the media, he said that the public should never be taken for granted. He, citing his previous speech, said that the Opposition party never wins rather the ruling party loses.

In addition, he labelled the BJP's defeat in the elections as the shedding of arrogance and the downfall of those who believed in their invincibility. He emphasized the importance of everyone drawing valuable insights from this defeat.

When Raj Thackeray was questioned about the possibility of a similar transformation occurring in Maharashtra, he responded by stating that he does not possess the mystical ability to foretell the future.