Raj Thackeray Questions Unusual Silence in Maharashtra Politics After 2024 Assembly Election Results (Watch Video)

After the announcement of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election results, an unusual silence prevailed across the state. People found the outcome hard to comprehend and digest. A person associated with the Sangh Parivar approached Raj Thackeray and asked him, "Why is there so much silence? Someone has won, but why is there no celebration?" Some results seem unbelievable.

For instance, MNS party leader Raju Patil votes in his village, which has 1,400 voters. However, he did not receive even a single vote from there. Not one vote from the entire village—what does this silence after the results indicate?

At a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) state-level gathering in Worli, Thackeray said, "I shared another example. One of our office bearers in Marathwada, who was previously a corporator, had secured 5,500 votes in his municipal ward elections. However, when he contested the assembly elections, he got only 2,500 votes. Even those who won are unable to believe these results."

"Take the case of Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat. He was elected as an MLA seven times, winning with 70,000 to 80,000 votes each time. But in this election, he lost by 10,000 votes. You may say that I'm speaking because I lost, but it's not just me—the entire state of Maharashtra is discussing this," Thackeray said further.

He asked, "The BJP secured 132 seats this time, compared to 105 in the previous election. In 2014, they had 122 seats, which I can understand. But how can Ajit Pawar, who had only one MP elected in the Lok Sabha elections, now have 42 MLAs?"

Raj Thackeray's Speech in Worli

"Similarly, Sharad Pawar, a political veteran under whose leadership many have grown, managed to secure only 10 seats. These results raise many questions. Just four months ago, in the Lok Sabha elections, Congress won 13 MP seats. Since there are six assembly constituencies under each MP, one would expect at least 78 Congress MLAs, yet only 15 were elected. Sharad Pawar had eight MPs, but his party got only 10 MLAs. Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar, who had just one MP in the Lok Sabha elections, now has 42 MLAs. This entire situation is baffling and deserves research," he stated.

"People voted for us, but those votes seem to have disappeared. If elections are going to be conducted in this manner, why contest them at all? Of course, nothing is permanent—change will come. No one is invincible."

"MNS workers must showcase the party’s contributions and past agitations to the public. If people question you, do not be misled. There is a deliberate propaganda campaign underway, and you must respond firmly. Many journalists are influenced by certain political leaders and spread selective narratives through TV channels and newspapers. There is an attempt to push the narrative that 'Raj Thackeray' has changed his stance. But look at the history of political parties—changes happen everywhere."

"Meanwhile, director Laxman Utekar, who made a film on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, met me recently. I urge everyone to watch this film because Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is our inspiration, and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj represents sacrifice. I learned that controversy arose over a scene showing Sambhaji Maharaj playing Lezim (a traditional dance). I asked the director whether that scene was crucial to the film’s progression. If not, it should be removed. People will go to see the depiction of Aurangzeb's atrocities against Sambhaji Maharaj, and filmmakers should ensure historical accuracy by respecting the images people hold in their minds," he concluded.