Chhaava Controversy: Raj Thackeray Reacts to the Removal of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s Lezim Dance Sequence

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming historical film Chhaava has been embroiled in controversy over a dance sequence featuring Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Maharani Yesubai. Following extensive discussions, the filmmakers decided to remove the lezim dance sequence from the film. In response to the controversy, Chhaava director Laxman Utekar visited Shivtirtha and met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray. After their meeting, Utekar officially announced that the scene would be omitted. This marks the first time Raj Thackeray has publicly reacted to the issue.

Addressing a gathering of MNS office bearers, Raj Thackeray urged everyone to watch Chhaava. At the beginning of his speech, he said, “Two days ago, Laxman Utekar met me. He is a great director. I am not the distributor of this film, but everyone in Maharashtra should watch it. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is an inspiration for us, and Sambhaji Maharaj is a symbol of sacrifice.”

Raj Thackeray further elaborated on the controversy, stating, “I had not seen the trailer initially. Amey Khopkar informed me that Utekar was coming to meet me and mentioned that Sambhaji Maharaj was shown playing lezim in the film. After watching the trailer, I realized that while lezim is a traditional Maharashtrian folk dance, there is no historical record of Sambhaji Maharaj performing it only an imagined perception.”

He continued, “I asked Utekar whether the film's story depended on this song or if it was merely a celebratory sequence. When he confirmed it was just a celebration, I advised him to remove it. Why risk an entire film for a single song? These days, everyone has become a historian, and people take offense at everything. When audiences watch Chhaava, they will remember the atrocities committed by Aurangzeb. Seeing Sambhaji Maharaj performing lezim amidst this historical backdrop might feel misplaced. It’s similar to making a film on Mahatma Gandhi his movements and struggles define him. Imagine watching a Gandhi biopic and suddenly seeing him playing dandiya it wouldn’t sit right.”

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, while Rashmika Mandanna, originally from the South Indian film industry, portrays Maharani Yesubai. Akshaye Khanna takes on the role of Aurangzeb. Chhaava is set to release on February 14 and aims to bring the heroic story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to the world.