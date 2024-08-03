Raj Thackeray Secures Key Relief for BAMS Students In Meeting With CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray met with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today to discuss various state issues. Among the concerns Thackeray raised was the plight of Marathi students pursuing a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) degree. In response, Chief Minister Shinde took immediate action, announcing a significant relief for BAMS students.

Chief Minister Shinde revealed that students who are residents of Maharashtra but have completed their BAMS degrees from other states will now be eligible for postgraduate Ayurvedic education within the state. Previously, these students were not allowed entry into postgraduate courses under Maharashtra’s quota.

During the meeting at the Chief Minister’s residence, Thackeray highlighted this issue to Shinde, who then instructed Medical Education Principal Secretary Dinesh Waghmare to take necessary steps to address this injustice. The Chief Minister also directed that the necessary changes to the postgraduate admission rules be made and submitted for approval promptly.

Students from other states who have completed their BAMS degree will now have the opportunity to apply for admission through Maharashtra’s 85% quota (government and private aided) and 70% quota (private un-aided). This decision addresses long-standing demands from BAMS students, providing them with significant relief.

The meeting, led by Raj Thackeray, included MNS leaders Bala Nandgaonkar, MLA Raju Patil, former MLA Nitin Sardesai, spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande, and other party officials. Discussions also covered the redevelopment of Mumbai's BDD Chawl, police housing projects, and housing availability, with senior state officials present.

In a related matter, Raj Thackeray urged Chief Minister Shinde to fast-track the case of Yashshree Shinde, a young woman recently murdered in Uran, in a fast-track court. The meeting highlighted several critical issues, and further discussions between the two leaders are expected to address other key concerns affecting the state.