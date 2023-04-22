Raj Thackeray to address political issues of the state at Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray is an Indian politician and the founding chairperson of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), a regional political party. Raj was a former member of Shiv Sena till he founded MNS in 2006.

A general interview is happening soon on the stage of Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year, reputed to be the biggest award ceremony of the Maharashtra, Raj Thackeray to be faced with sharp questions the interview will be conducted by a special person and it will be interesting to see the juxtaposition between these two.

Grand ceremony of Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards will be held on January 26,2023 at the NSCI Dome in Worli. Meritorious people who are hoisting the flag of Maharashtra not only in country but also in the world in the fields of public service and social service, administration, politics, education, agriculture, will be honoured with this award. Chief minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis along with the veterans from various fields will attend the function. Raj Thackeray will be interviewed in front of these dignitaries. Curious about what Raj Ki Baat reveals. The name of the person interviewing him is yet to be named.