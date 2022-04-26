Raj Thackeray's rally on May to be cancelled? Here's what HM Dilip Walse Patil said

There is an atmosphere of uncertainty about MNS chief Raj Thackeray's rally on May 1 as police imposed a curfew in Aurangabad. When asked about this, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil refrained from saying anything concrete. He said a decision on whether to allow the MNS meeting would be taken in a day or two.

The Aurangabad Commissioner of Police is discussing the matter with his colleagues and the Director General of Police. A final decision will be taken after considering all the circumstances. An all-party meeting was held yesterday on the issue. There was a discussion at that time. Even after this, if Raj Thackeray wants to hold a public meeting, now the decision will be taken by the Aurangabad Police Commissioner. Dilip Walse-Patil clarified that the government has no role in this. However, the Home Minister said that action would be taken against anyone who tried to disrupt law and order in the state. He was speaking at a press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday.

A 13-day curfew has been imposed in Aurangabad city. Accordingly, a curfew will be in force in Aurangabad from April 26 to May 9. The decision was taken to maintain law and order in the city, said Aurangabad Police Commissioner Nikhil Gupta. It remains to be seen whether the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) will postpone its May 1 meeting due to this decision of the police.