Raj Thackeray's write letter to Fadnavis, saying that he did great job

Mumbai: After the shocking developments in the political circles of the state yesterday, everyone was shocked when Eknath Shinde was elected as the Chief Minister and Devendra Fadnavis as the Deputy Chief Minister. Devendra Fadnavis, who had earlier said that he would not accept the post, was forced to accept the post of Deputy Chief Minister by the party leaders. Meanwhile, now MNS chief Raj Thackeray has written a letter to Devendra Fadnavis congratulating him. He has also given valuable advice on the background of current affairs.

In this letter, Raj Thackeray says, "First of all, congratulations for accepting the responsibility as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. It was thought that you would return as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. But, it wasn't meant to be, anyway."

"You have previously served as the Chief Minister of the state for five consecutive years. You have worked hard to bring in the present government. In spite of all this, you took the reins of the post of Deputy Chief Minister, considering the party leadership as the head of the party. The party, the order of the party is greater than the aspirations of any individual. You have shown this through your actions. This is the essence of the commitment to the party. This is something that will be remembered forever by the office bearers and activists of all the political parties and organizations in the country and the state, indeed congratulations, ”Raj Thackeray wrote in the letter.

"One thing is for sure, you have proved your mettle before Maharashtra. Therefore, may you have the opportunity to work harder for the betterment of the country, this is the prayer of Mother Jagdambecharani. Congratulations once again," said Raj Thackeray in this letter.