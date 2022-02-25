Rajesh Tope: Separate beds for treatment of Third-gender patients in public hospitals & medical colleges

Separate beds and wards will be reserved for the treatment of Third-gender in public hospitals and medical colleges in the state. Health Minister Rajesh Tope has given orders in this regard. After today's meeting at the Ministry regarding the issue of Third-gender, Health Minister Rajesh Tope has instructed the concerned agencies to decide the policy in this regard.

A request was made to Health Minister Rajesh Tope by third party organizations. At that time, Minister Tope had assured the organizations that this issue would be resolved permanently. Accordingly, Health Minister Tope has ordered to prepare a plan in this regard.

A decision will be taken by the health department to ensure that separate beds and wards reserved in the hospital for the treatment and surgery of third gender citizens in the state. Health Minister Rajesh Tope has instructed the concerned administration to prepare a plan in this regard. For this, medical colleges and public hospitals have been instructed to decide the policy in this regard as per the law, informed Rajesh Tope.

"Transgender people are a part of our society. They should be able to live with dignity. I am of the view that a meeting was held at the Ministry today to discuss the health issues of transgender citizens. The meeting discussed in detail the health issues of transgender citizens. Rajesh Tope has informed that action plan should be prepared to make hormonal treatment available in one place.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Rajesh Tope had promised in November last year that the issue of Third-gender healthcare would be resolved permanently.