Rajesh Tope talks about rising covid cases in state

Patients with covid omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5 have been found in the state. A total of 7 patients of this variant have been found in Pune. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed about this.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that patients with Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 have been found in the state, but 7 patients infected with this variant have now recovered. They have gone home. So no need to worry.

The state, including the country, is currently witnessing an increase in covid cases. However, many have taken 2 doses of corona vaccine. The booster dose is voluntary. But those who feel they need should take booster doses, as well as use masks to avoid spread.

According to a report released by the state health department, Maharashtra has for the first time registered a new variant of Omicron. All the seven patients of Omicron's BA.4, BA.5 subvariant have been found in Pune. There are 4 patients with BA.4 and 3 with BA.5. The government has informed that all these seven patients were found in Pune. Of the seven patients, 4 are male and 3 are female. 5 patients are over 50 years of age. 2 patients are in the age group of 20 to 40 years. While a patient is less than 10 years old.