Rajkumar Singh kidnapping case: MLA Prakash Surve's son yet to be nabbed

The Vanrai police have made headway in the kidnapping case of Rajkumar Singh, the music company owner, by apprehending three individuals. However, the prime accused, Raj Surve, son of Shiv Sena Shinde faction MLA Prakash Surve, remains at large, as per the media reports. The police's relentless pursuit has led to the establishment of a special team tasked with tracking down the absconding suspects.

According to the reports, a comprehensive investigation is underway, marked by the scrutiny of over two dozen CCTV footage pieces. The focus extends to MLA Prakash Surve's office, where Singh was reportedly taken after the abduction. CCTV analysis from the premises forms a crucial part of the ongoing inquiry.

On Wednesday, 10-15 men landed at Rajkumar’s office and assaulted him. He was taken to MLA Surve’s office at Dahisar where Raj allegedly threatened him. Rajkumar was moved to another building where he was forced to sign a stamped paper which said his company’s contract with Mishra was cancelled. Police later rescued him.