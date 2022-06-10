Rajya Sabha Election 2022: 20 NCP MLAs have exercised their voting right

Voting for six Rajya Sabha seats has started and so far 20 NCP MLAs have exercised their voting right. NCP's Indapur MLA Dattatraya Bharane was the first to cast his vote. After that, Cabinet Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Hasan Mushrif and some other NCP MLAs have also cast their votes.

The NCP had won 54 seats in the Assembly elections. However, the BJP candidate won the by-election after the death of MLAs in Pandharpur. Therefore, at present the strength of NCP is 53 and out of them Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik are in jail due to ED action. Also, as the court barred them from voting, the number of NCP members dropped to 51.

The NCP has the support of six other MLAs including Devendra Bhuyar (Swabhimani Paksh- Morshi Amravati), Sanjay Mama Shinde (Independent, Nimgawa Mada), Keshav Jorgewar (Independent, Chandrapur), Shamsunder Shinde (PWD, Nanded), Raees Sheikh (SP-Bhiwandi), Abu Azmi (SP-Mankhurd). Vinod Bhiva Nikole also has an opinion on the Mahavikas Aghadi as the CPI (M) has declared its support to the Mahavikas Aghadi.