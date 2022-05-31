Rajya Sabha Election 2022: Candidate offers to gift MLAs TATA Safari car for votes

At present, there is a lot of speculation as to which of the BJP candidates will be elected from the sixth seat in the Rajya Sabha elections. 42 votes are required to win this seat. Similarly, another candidate has entered the fray. Arun Niture, president of the Rashtriya Kisan Bahujan Party in Osmanabad, has decided to contest the Rajya Sabha elections. For this, Arun Niture will also file an application for Rajya Sabha elections today.

In particular, Arun Niture has started openly luring MLAs to win votes in this election. If the MLAs cooperate in the Rajya Sabha elections, we will give them one Tata Safari as a gift. This is not a lure but to enable them to work in the constituency, announced Arun Niture. 42 votes are needed to win the Rajya Sabha elections. Niture has also calculated the cost of providing safari vehicles to these 42 MLAs. Arun Niture has also taken quotations for 45 safari vehicles. The Tata safari is priced at around Rs 26 lakh. Similarly, if we want to give a car to all the MLAs who are voting, Niture will have to pay around Rs 11 crore 81 lakh. Arun Niture's offer is currently being discussed in political circles. If an independent MLA or a small party forgets this offer and votes for Niture, then Mahavikas Aghadi and BJP will have to fight for every vote. However, it remains to be seen whether Niture's offer is a form of horse-trading, and what action can be taken against him.

All MLAs, all parties should cooperate with me. As a farmer's son, farmer MLAs should vote for me and send me to Parliament. I will never forget their kindness. If I am sent to Parliament, I can help the MLAs by providing safari vehicles so that they can work in their constituencies, said Arun Niture.