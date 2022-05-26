Rajya Sabha Election 2022: Sambhaji Raje to hold press-con tomorrow

It will be clear tomorrow whether Sambhaji Raje will contest the Rajya Sabha elections or withdraw from it. Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati will explain his role on Friday. Tomorrow at 11 am Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati will hold a press conference in Mumbai Marathi Press Association. It is learned that the coordinator of Maratha Kranti Morcha from all over the state will be present at this conference.

Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati had made it clear that he would contest the Rajya Sabha elections independently. After that, he had met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, demanding that Shiv Sena support him for the sixth seat.

After Sambhaji Raje refused to join the Shiv Sena, the Shiv Sena announced its sixth candidate for the Rajya Sabha election (2022). Kolhapur district chief Sanjay Pawar was nominated. Both Sanjay Pawar and Sanjay Raut filed their nomination papers this afternoon. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut expressed confidence that even if BJP contests its third seat, only Shiv Sena candidate will be elected.

After all these incidents, Sambhaji Raje had discussed with the coordinators of Maratha Kranti Morcha across the state and asked them to announce their role. It is learned that Sambhaji Raje has been holding discussions with various people for the last two days. It will be clear on Friday what role Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati will play, whether he will contest the elections or withdraw.