Rajya Sabha polls: Miracle happened because Devendra Fadnavis, says Sharad Pawar on BJP winning 3/6 seats

After the defeat of Shiv Sena candidate Sanjay Pawar in Rajya Sabha elections, NCP President Sharad Pawar has expressed his reaction. In the Rajya Sabha elections, the votes of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress did not split. Sharad Pawar has said that he was not shocked by this result. He also mentioned that Sharad Pawar's Devendra Fadnavis' game was a success.

In Pune, Sharad Pawar while interacting with media representatives said that after seeing the number of votes, the votes of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress did not split. "I have an idea that NCP candidate Praful Patel got one extra vote," said Sharad Pawar.

Neither side had the required numbers for the sixth place. The BJP managed to win over the independents who supported us. So this result came. "I have to accept this miracle," he said. Pawar said that Devendra Fadnavis and his associates had succeeded in siding with the independents in various ways.

Sharad Pawar also lauded Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Even though Shiv Sena did not have much strength, they fought for this seat. Uddhav Thackeray accepted the risk. Pawar said that he got more votes than he had.