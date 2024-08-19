Raksha Bandhan 2024: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With his sister Sunita Salukne (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde celebrated Raksha Bandhan at his official residence, Varsha, in Mumbai with sister Sunita Salukne. Raksha Bandhan wishes have been pouring in from leaders across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished the people of the country on X, “Best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Raksha bandhan, a festival symbolizing the immense love between brother and sister. May this holy festival bring new sweetness in the relationships of all of you and happiness, prosperity and good fortune in life.”

VIDEO | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (@mieknathshinde) celebrates Raksha Bandhan at his official residence ‘Varsha’ in Mumbai with his sister Sunita Salukne.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his "young friends" at his official residence in Delhi today. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, he shared pictures from the "special" celebration with school girls at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of the Prime Minister. Earlier today, he greeted people on the occasion and prayed for everyone's happiness and prosperity.

"Best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a festival symbolizing the immense love between brother and sister. May this holy festival bring new sweetness in the relationships of all of you and happiness, prosperity and good fortune in life," he wrote on X. The Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on August 19 this year. The festival honours the everlasting and special bonds shared between siblings.



