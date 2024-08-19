Raksha Bandhan 2024: Delhi School Students Tie 'Rakhi' to PM Narendra Modi; Watch Adorable Video
School students in Delhi tied 'Rakhi' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the Raksha Bandhan festival. PM Modi also interacted with the children.
In a video shared by DD News on its official X handle, PM Modi is seen wearing a green jacket over a cream kurta, surrounded by children. Some of the children are tying rakhis on him while smiling and interacting with the Prime Minister.
