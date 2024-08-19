Raksha Bandhan 2024: Delhi School Students Tie 'Rakhi' to PM Narendra Modi; Watch Adorable Video

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 19, 2024 12:04 PM2024-08-19T12:04:49+5:302024-08-19T12:07:12+5:30

School students in Delhi tied 'Rakhi' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the Raksha Bandhan festival. ...

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Delhi School Students Tie 'Rakhi' to PM Narendra Modi; Watch Adorable Video | Raksha Bandhan 2024: Delhi School Students Tie 'Rakhi' to PM Narendra Modi; Watch Adorable Video

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Delhi School Students Tie 'Rakhi' to PM Narendra Modi; Watch Adorable Video

School students in Delhi tied 'Rakhi' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the Raksha Bandhan festival. PM Modi also interacted with the children.

In a video shared by DD News on its official X handle, PM Modi is seen wearing a green jacket over a cream kurta, surrounded by children. Some of the children are tying rakhis on him while smiling and interacting with the Prime Minister.

Open in app
Tags :Raksha Bandhan 2024Raksha bandhanPM Narendra ModiDelhi schoolsStudent