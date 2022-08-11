Raksha Bandhan: Read Shweta Bachchan's sweet message for brother Abhishek

On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda took a stroll down memory lane and dropped an unseen childhood picture with her brother Abhishek and father Amitabh Bachchan on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shweta dropped an old picture along with a sweet caption.

She wrote, "More 'packed like sardines' than 'peas in a pod' ... etc. etc, you get it, we're close, I love you, you love me yada yada - Happy Rakhi."

In the picture, young Abhishek was seen lying on a bed beside Amitabh and his sister Shweta. The 'Manmarziyaan' actor was seen wearing a red-white t-shirt and red shorts while Big B was all dressed in a white t-shirt and was seen looking at the camera.

On the other hand, Abhishek's little sister was seen wearing a white printed dress. A cosy and cute family picture with a backdrop of cushions and books. The siblings could be seen smiling and enjoying their time with their father.

As soon as she posted the picture, her old friend the filmmaker Zoya Akhtar dropped a heart emoji on the post.

Shweta and Abhishek are one of the favourite sibling duos from B-town. Although Shweta is not into the acting business like her family, she is spotted at numerous events and occasions with the Bachchan family.

When the sibling duo graced the couch of the popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan and where we saw them at their candid best while revealing a completely new side of herself to the audience. For the unversed, Shweta married Nikhil Nanda, a Delhi-based businessman, in 1997. The couple has two children, Navya and Agastya. In addition to running a fashion label, Shweta Bachchan Nanda made her debut as an author with the book Paradise Towers in 2018.

Meanwhile, Actor Abhishek Bachchan is all set to be bestowed with the Leadership in Cinema Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2022. The 'Dhoom 3' actor will be seen in 'Ghoomer' alongside Saiyami Kher 'Ghoomer' is being helmed by R Balki. This is Abhishek's second collaboration with Balki after 'Paa'.

( With inputs from ANI )

