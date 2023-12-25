Ram Mandir consecration will remove another symbol of slavery, says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called the January 22 consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Temple a momentous occasion where India will remove another symbol of slavery. Speaking at an event on Sunday, Fadnavis stated, On January 22, we will be witnessing the culmination of a long-cherished dream the installation of Ram Lalla at his birthplace. This marks the removal of another symbol of our historical struggles and brings immense joy to crores of Indians.

He emphasized the historical significance of the event, noting, "For centuries, devotees fought countless battles and made countless sacrifices to see this day. Finally, the Ram Mandir is taking shape again, and saints from across the country will gather to bless this momentous occasion."

Fadnavis said that the concept of Vikshit Bharat as put forward by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is similar to Lord Ram's Ram Rajya. Our Prime Minister says that in 2047, a Vikshit Bharat needs to be created. The concept of Vikshit Bharat is like Lord Ram's Ram Rajya, in which the last person will have the same status as that of the king, the last person will be heard in the same way as the king, there will be no difference between the king and the last person. To establish such a Ram Rajya is our priority, the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Fadnavis said that the temple will be a new symbol of Sanatan Dharma. We will see a new symbol of Sanatan at the consecration ceremony and we are looking forward to it. It will be a new beginning for our self-confidence on January 22, he said.

PM Modi will visit Ayodhya on January 22, 2024, to perform Ram Lalla's pran pratishtha. The consecration of the new idol of Ramlala in Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place on 22 January 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will himself be present on this occasion. 4,000 saints, Mahatmas of the country and 2,500 eminent personalities of the society will witness this historic occasion, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janambhoomi Trust Champat Rai posted on X