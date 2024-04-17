Ram Navami 2024: Devotees Flock to Nashik's Kalaram Temple for Celebrations

The Kalaram Temple in Nashik is bustling with devoted worshippers who have congregated to mark the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. Since the break of dawn, the temple grounds have been flooded with pilgrims eager to honor Lord Ram on this sacred day.

In the preceding week, the temple has organized a multitude of spiritual events, encompassing bhajan kirtan, natika performances, and the distribution of mahaprasad, all emblematic of the essence of Ram Navami. The ambiance reverberates with devout fervor as worshippers engage in prayer and hymns, earnestly seeking the divine grace of Lord Ram.

At noon, the Ram Janmutsav was celebrated amidst a large gathering of devotees chanting the name of Ram with reverence. As the day holds special significance in commemorating the birth of Lord Ram, it is expected that over a lakh of devotees will visit the temple today to seek his blessings.

One of the trustee member of the temple, Sudhir Das informed that meticulous arrangements have been made to manage the influx of devotees, ensuring that each devotee receives the darshan of Ram within 20 minutes. Strict police bandobast has been deployed around the temple premises to maintain order and ensure the safety of devotees.

The temple will remain open for darshan until midnight tonight, allowing devotees to partake in the festivities and seek blessings throughout the day.

As part of the celebrations, the Kalaram Sansthan will distribute 251 kg of panjiri ( a sweet dish) as prasad to the devotees visiting the temple. This sacred offering symbolizes the divine blessings of Lord Ram and is distributed with utmost reverence to all devotees.

With the distribution of panjiri, the Kalaram Temple endeavors to spread joy and spiritual nourishment among the devotees, fostering a sense of unity and devotion on this auspicious occasion of Shri Ram Navami.