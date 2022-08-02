Ramdas Athawale: "ED independent department, BJP not involved in Sanjay Raut investigation"

Shiv Sena leader MP Sanjay Raut has been arrested by ED and the court of PMPL has sent Raut to ED custody till August 4. The effect of ED's action against Sanjay Raut was also seen in the session of Parliament today. MP Jaya Bachchan has also slammed the central government over the ED's action. Opposition leaders are expressing anger against the ED's action. However, BJP leaders are seen supporting this action.

Now, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, an ally of the BJP, has also supported the ED action. Also, he said that it has nothing to do with BJP. Sanjay Raut was arrested by the ED in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam in Goregaon, Mumbai. ED arrested Sanjay Raut after a marathon investigation. ED team raided Sanjay Raut's Maitri residence in Bhandup at around seven o'clock on Sunday morning. Raut was detained by the ED in the evening after nearly nine hours of interrogation. After that, ED arrested Raut. After this, people from various fields reacted to Raut's arrest. It also includes political leaders. Ramdas Athawale has also supported the action while responding.

ED is a separate department. If any irregularities in corruption, financial misappropriation are found, investigation is done by ED. Ramdas Athawale has said that BJP has nothing to do with this action, BJP is not trying to trouble anyone.