Ramdas Kadam stopped from entering Vidhan Bhavan by the police

Shiv Sena leader and former Leader of Opposition Ramdas Kadam, who is directly attacking senior Shiv Sena leaders, had come to the Vidhan Bhavan today. However, he was barred from entering the Vidhan Bhavan. Kadam was not allowed in by the police as he did not undergo RTPCR test. He was allowed to enter after some phone calls were made.

Ramdas Kadam had come to the Vidhan Bhavan this afternoon. It is said that he came to the Vidhan Bhavan for some work. However, he was stopped at the gate of the Vidhan Bhavan. Kadam was asked whether he had done RTPCR test. Kadam said that he was not allowed inside. He was told that he would not be able to enter unless he got his RTPCR test done. Kadam also had an argument with the security guards. However, he was not allowed inside. After that, Kadam stood outside the Vidhan Bhavan for a long time. He also spoke to reporters. At the same time, he also made phone calls in some places. After which he was allowed. A few days back, Kadam had attacked Shiv Sena leaders, especially Transport Minister Anil Parab.