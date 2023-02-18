Ramesh Bais takes oath as 22nd Governor of Maharashtra

Ramesh Bais took oath as the 22nd Governor of Maharashtra, replacing Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Bais was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court S V Gangapurwala at the Raj Bhavan here. Bais took oath in Marathi.

State Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was present at the swearing-in ceremony. Koshyari, who served as the Maharashtra governor from September 2019, resigned last week after a controversial tenure.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called on the outgoing Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari and felicitated him at Raj Bhavan Mumbai.

They felicitated the Governor and wished him a long and healthy life, the governor’s office tweeted on Friday. The ongoing Governor was presented with figures of Lord Hanuman and Lord Krishna by the deputy CM. CM Eknath Shinde honoured with him a shawl and a miniature frame of the Kedarnath Temple.