Ramlalla Idol in Ayodhya to be Drapped in Garments Weaved in Yewala

Yewala: Paithani artisans from Yewala have prepared shela and pitambar for the Ramlalla idol in Ayodhya. Kapse Foundation is also slated to send 251 kgs worth of cow ghee for the teple.

The fabric needed to create Pitambar and Shela has been created with natural dyes. Disabled artisans from the Kapse Foundation have created the garments for the statue. The work is in its final stages and people from Nashik, Nagar, and Sambhajinagar are visiting to witness it.

Sending supplies for Hom

- Kapse Foundation will be sending 251 kgs of cow ghee made from its project of 400 Gir Cows

- Foundation head Balasaheb Kapse has also revealed that dung cakes, lamps and other supplies needed for hom are going to be sent to Ayodhya

"To get the opportunity to create garments for Ram Lalla is a privilege for a devotee like me. We will be taking these supplies to Ayodhya".

- Balasaheb Kapse, Kapse Industrial Group, Yewala