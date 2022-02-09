Randeep Hooda celebrates 100 days of 'Inspector Avinash'
Actor Randeep Hooda has completed 100 days of 'Inspector Avinash' shoot.
On Wednesday, Randeep took to Instagram and shared a picture with the project's crew.
"100 days of Inspector Avinash. A team that shoots together, rides together," he captioned the post.
Helmed by Neerraj Pathak, 'Inspector Avinash' revolves around the real-life of super cop Avinash Mishra of Uttar Pradesh played by Randeep.
Rajniesh Duggall, Shaleen Bhanot, and Praveen Sisodia are also a part of the project.
