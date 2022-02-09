Randeep Hooda celebrates 100 days of 'Inspector Avinash'

By ANI | Published: February 9, 2022 06:21 PM2022-02-09T18:21:02+5:302022-02-09T18:30:13+5:30

Actor Randeep Hooda has completed 100 days of 'Inspector Avinash' shoot.

Randeep Hooda celebrates 100 days of 'Inspector Avinash' | Randeep Hooda celebrates 100 days of 'Inspector Avinash'

Randeep Hooda celebrates 100 days of 'Inspector Avinash'

Next

Actor Randeep Hooda has completed 100 days of 'Inspector Avinash' shoot.

On Wednesday, Randeep took to Instagram and shared a picture with the project's crew.

"100 days of Inspector Avinash. A team that shoots together, rides together," he captioned the post.

Helmed by Neerraj Pathak, 'Inspector Avinash' revolves around the real-life of super cop Avinash Mishra of Uttar Pradesh played by Randeep.

Rajniesh Duggall, Shaleen Bhanot, and Praveen Sisodia are also a part of the project.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :InstagramRandeep Hooda