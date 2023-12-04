Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram to host a star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai

Randeep Hooda tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend and actor Lin Laishram on November 29 in a traditional Meitei ceremony. Their intimate wedding was attended by close friends and family members. And now as per a report in Hindustan Times, it is believed that Hooda and Laishram will be hosting a reception party on December 11.It is said that the Mumbai reception would be for their industry friends and colleagues, who could not come down to attend their wedding. Hindustan Times quoted a source as saying, “Randeep and Lin have a huge circle of friends as they have worked extensively in Mumbai. So all of them have been invited. Besides that, Lin’s close friend and immediate family will be traveling from Manipur to Mumbai to attend the reception. Just like their wedding, the couple will stick to their culture and don ethnic Manipuri outfits.”

The source added, “Never for a moment, while taking pheras did the smile leave his face. His family was equally captivated by the local rituals. They chose to embrace traditional outfits over designer outfits, not only during the wedding but also for temple visits. They had bought lehengas from Mumbai for the festivities but never took them out of their bags. The emotional significance of the ceremony deeply moved Randeep’s mother, who had tears in her eyes during the ceremony. "The couple had announced their wedding date last week with a joint statement that read, "Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri warrior princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessing from our family and friends. We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th November, 2023, Imphal, Manipur, followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessing and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. "Lin is a model, actor and entrepreneur from Manipur. She has featured in brief roles in films like Om Shanti Om, Mary Kom, Rangoon, Jaane Jaan to name a few.