Randeep Hooda suffers injury on sets of 'Inspector Avinash'

Actor Randeep Hooda recently suffered an injury on the sets of his upcoming web series 'Inspector Avinash'.

According to a source, Randeep got injured while performing an action sequence.

After the mishap, he "took some safety measures and used frozen packs to numb the area so he could complete the shoot." Only after the shoot was completed, he went to see a doctor.

'Inspector Avinash' is a crime-thriller show and is currently being directed by Neeraj Pathak of Sunny Deol-starrer Bhaiaji Superhit fame.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor