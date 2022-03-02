Randeep Hooda undergoes knee surgery in Mumbai

Actor Randeep Hooda is currently undergoing knee surgery at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Randeep suffered a knee injury last month while performing one of the scenes on the sets of 'Inspector Avinash', and now as per a source, he was admitted to the hospital on March 1 for treatment.

However, Randeep has not shared any details about his injury on his social media handles yet.

Speaking of his project 'Inspector Avinash', it is a crime thriller show directed by Neeraj Pathak of Sunny Deol-starrer 'Bhaiji Superhit' fame.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor