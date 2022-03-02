Randeep Hooda undergoes knee surgery in Mumbai
By ANI | Published: March 2, 2022 05:52 PM2022-03-02T17:52:25+5:302022-03-02T18:00:13+5:30
Actor Randeep Hooda is currently undergoing knee surgery at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.
Actor Randeep Hooda is currently undergoing knee surgery at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.
Randeep suffered a knee injury last month while performing one of the scenes on the sets of 'Inspector Avinash', and now as per a source, he was admitted to the hospital on March 1 for treatment.
However, Randeep has not shared any details about his injury on his social media handles yet.
Speaking of his project 'Inspector Avinash', it is a crime thriller show directed by Neeraj Pathak of Sunny Deol-starrer 'Bhaiji Superhit' fame.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app