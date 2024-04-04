Rashmi Barve Barred from Contesting Lok Sabha Elections as HC Declines to Intervene After Commencement of Election Process

Nagpur: Congress candidate Rashmi Barve will not be allowed to contest the Lok Sabha elections after the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday rejected a plea seeking an interim stay on the decision to cancel her nomination papers. The court made it clear that once the election process begins, it cannot be interfered with.

Barve's second request for an interim stay on the decision to cancel her caste validity certificate was, however, granted. It also issued notices to all the respondents, including the state government, and directed them to file a written reply by April 24. The hearing was held before Justice Avinash Gharote and Justice Mukulika Katkar.

The state government and the Election Commission of India submitted the Supreme Court's verdict in the Punuswamy case, claiming that the court cannot interfere in the election process once it begins. The High Court found the claim to be correct. Barve will not be able to contest the Lok Sabha polls, but she can file an election petition in the High Court after the elections.