Rashmi Shukla Hospitalized: Maharashtra's First Woman DGP Faints in Office

Maharashtra Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla was admitted to a hospital on Friday evening after she fainted in her office. A senior police official reported that Shukla, who had been unwell for the past few days, was immediately taken to a private hospital in south Mumbai.

He added that her condition was stable. Shukla, aged 59, assumed office as Maharashtra's first woman Director General of Police in January this year.

Who is Rashmi Shukla?

Rashmi Shukla, a 1988-batch IPS officer, previously served as the Pune police commissioner and held senior roles within the Maharashtra police. She was on central deputation as Additional Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Hyderabad and later assumed leadership of the Sahastra Seema Bal (SSB). Additionally, she served as the Commissioner of the State Intelligence Department (SID) during the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance government led by Devendra Fadnavis from 2014 to 2019.