Rather than resigning, Hitler chose to take his life, Raut targets Shinde

New Delhi: Throughout history, we have seen that people who came to power illegally were usually ousted from their positions or ran away. Hitler decided to take his life rather than resigning. A lying politician such as Eknath Shinde is ruling Maharashtra, asserted Thackrey faction's MP Sanjay Raut.

Raut also added that he (Shinde) has no job but to read out speeches written by the BJP. A few days ago, an MLA from the Shinde faction wrote a letter to the CM asking for an inquiry into Jalgaon's Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil's illegal dealings during the pandemic. I have that letter with me and have spoken to associated people. The roots of that scam worth crores can be traced back to Gulabrao Patil. What is the CM's response to this letter sent by Chimananna Patil? Corruption has engulfed you, thus it is imperative to conduct an inquiry. Then we will tell you with evidence about what happened in the BMC during the pandemic and who caused it.

Additionally, the MLA who had the most tenders in BMC and the then-standing committee head was sitting behind Shinde during his speech. Those who are accused of scams during the pandemic or otherwise belong to the Shinde faction. I can take the names as well. Tender-hungry people are CM's family members. The CM should keep in mind about the people he talks about, said Raut.

143 MPs sacrificed themselves for democracy

Our struggle is not against a person but for the preservation of democracy. To save the country's democracy, laws, parliament, parliamentary democracy, and constitutional machinery the 143 MPs offered their sacrifice. Those who are fighting for one person's safety should introspect whether they are okay with what is happening in the country. These people's predecessors fought during the emergency- they should know why. They should comment on the 143 MPs' suspension. They have created a graveyard out of democracy's temple. Those who trampled upon this sacred institution have no right to celebrate Ram Mandir is our clear opinion, fired Sanjay Raut.

Raut went on to comment, that Prabhu Shri Ram was king of the nation, of democracy. His fight was against Ravan. Respecting the enemy was his philosophy. Are the current Ram bhakts willing to admit this? You have carried out a slaughter in democracy's temple and now you are going to participate in another temple's creation. There is no humiliation greater than this. Those who sacrificed for the Ram Mandir including Murli Manohar Joshi, Lalkrushna Advani, Us, and Uddhav Thackrey are not invited. This is the celebration of those who did nothing for movement.