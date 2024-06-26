Ratnagiri: Police Arrest Fake Godmen and Accomplice in Fraud Case

Chiplun: Finally, after eighteen months, two individuals, including fake Godmen, who have been engaged in fraudulent activities in Markadi, were apprehended by the authorities with the assistance of two women using a honey trap technique. This incident occurred on Tuesday at approximately 3.30 pm. A legal case has been filed against both offenders under the Abolition of Superstitions and Anti-Witchcraft Act.

The two arrested fraudsters are Ganesh Baburao Waikar (50, Res. Mundkheda, Jamner, Jalgaon) and Ashok Devaram Joshi (40, Res.Vavdi, Jamner, Jalgaon).Fake godmen Ganesh Waikar and Ashok Joshi, his partner in crime, had been perpetrating fraudulent activities in an apartment on the fifth floor of Kunjvan building, located opposite Rashmi Palace in Markdi, Chiplun for a while. This information prompted an individual to unveil their misdeeds. Allegedly, a woman approached these two impostors, expressing her inability to attain desired outcomes with their assistance.

The duo proposed solutions - they demanded 30 thousand rupees to address her predicament and 1.5 lakh rupees for guaranteed business success. Stunned by the demands, the woman confided in a friend. Subsequently, another woman visited these fraudulent men, echoing her struggle for success. Their demand spiked to 50 thousand rupees promising prosperity upon payment. Sensing the gravity of the situation, both women sought help from Chiplun Police Station, disclosing all crucial details to Police Inspector Ravindra Shinde. Consequently, a police operation was conducted at Kunjwan building, uncovering materials such as lemons, presumably intended for mystical purposes.

During the raid, Fake godmen and his associate were caught drinking beer in the kitchen. Upon being confronted, it was revealed that they were indeed consuming alcohol. Subsequently, the police apprehended and escorted them to the police station before sending them to Kamthe Hospital for medical evaluation. Following the plaintiff's statement, a case has been filed under the Abolition of Superstitions and Anti-witchcraft Act by the police. The Chiplun police are diligently pursuing further investigation into the matter.