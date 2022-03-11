Raveena Tandon walks down memory lane as 'Imtihan' clocks 28 years

Actor Raveena Tandon, on Friday, went back in time and reminisced the memories she made on the sets of 'Imtihan', which also features Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Deol.

Taking to Instagram, Raveena shared a string of stills from the film.

"#28yearsofimtihan the songs and the story was the backbone of the film.. fun memories and laughter," Raveena recalled while sharing the images.

Released in 1994, 'Imtihan' was directed by Harry Baweja.

Raveena is now awaiting the release of 'K.G.F Chapter 2', which is scheduled to hit theatres on April 14 this year.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the sequel to 'KGF: Chapter 1' follows the story of Rocky (Yash) as he rises from poverty to become a don who rules over a gold mine. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt.

( With inputs from ANI )

