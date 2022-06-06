Ravi Rana and Navneet Rana: Mumbai police sends notice to Rana couple; asks to appear in court on June 8

Ravi Rana and Navneet Rana have been issued notices by Mumbai Police. A notice has been issued to appear in court on June 8 to file the chargesheet. The notice was sent by the Khar police station in Mumbai on June 4 to the Rana couple's residence in Mumbai port.

While filing chargesheet against the Rana couple, Khar police have asked the couple to be present on June 8. Police have instructed the couple to be present. Meanwhile, the Rana couple had earlier leveled several serious allegations against the Mahavikas Aghadi government as well as the Mumbai police. The Rana couple had made various allegations against the police for behaving rudely in the cell and lockup.

Mumbai Khar police will file a chargesheet against the Rana couple in court on Wednesday, June 8. MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana had challenged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside his Matoshri residence in Bandra, Mumbai. After that Shiv Sainiks became aggressive.

The Mumbai police had filed a case of treason against the Rana couple under various sections of the IPC and section 124 (a) of the IPC for disturbing law and order in the state. The Rana couple was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Twelve days later, both were granted conditional bail.

